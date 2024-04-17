WORLD
Right Wing Party Tipped To Win North Macedonia’s Election
A super election period has kicked off in North Macedonia where both presidential and parliamentary votes will be held back to back in two weeks, starting on April 24. As the incumbent president Stevo Pendarovski is leading the current polls for the presidential elections, his Social Democratic Party seems to fall behind the main opposition center-right VMRO-DPMNE coalition in the parliamentary vote. The election campaign has become divisive in the country and the next government will have to approve unpopular constitutional changes as part of its EU bid. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 17, 2024
