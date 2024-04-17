April 17, 2024
Israel to 'make own decision' on Iran amid calls for restraint
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will make its own decisions on how best to respond to Iran’s attack and his government would do everything necessary to defend the country. His comments came after meeting foreign ministers from the UK and Germany both of whom urged Israel to act with restraint. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
