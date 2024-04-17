WORLD
A report reveals The New York Times' restrictions on Israel’s war on Gaza
A newly leaked memo obtained by The Intercept unveils The New York Times' strict editorial guidelines on reporting Israel's attacks on Gaza, which prohibit terms like 'genocide' and 'occupied territory'. Critics argue that Western media displays bias favouring Israel, framing its attacks on civilians as defense while labeling Palestinian violence as terrorism. The report underscores double standards in language usage and prompts questions about Western media's role in ‘manufacturing consent.' #Gaza #WesternMedia
A leaked memo obtained by The Intercept reveals The New York Times' strict editorial guidelines on reporting Israel's attacks on Gaza, banning terms like 'genocide' and 'occupied territory'. Critics say Western media bias favours Israel, portraying its attacks as defense while labelling Palestinian actions as terrorism / Others
