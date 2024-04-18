US, EU to impose further sanctions on Iran

Despite the Iranian strike on Israel being a retaliatory one, the narrative in the United States is simply that it will do anything to help Israel defend itself. To this end, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that more sanctions will be put in place to stop Iran from posing a threat and further destabilising the region. Now the Iranian economy is under threat of becoming more isolated than ever. Obaida Hitto has more.