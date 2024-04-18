WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Korea's Kospi rebounded strongly, leading Asia markets
Asia-Pacific markets surged on Thursday despite Wall Street's losses, with all major indices climbing. South Korea's Kospi has rebounded strongly, leading Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei reversed its recent losses, aiming to break three consecutive days of declines. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 have also climbed. In the US, all three major indices experienced losses, with the Dow Jones recording its seventh negative session the last eight. The S&P 500 dipped about half-a-percent, while the Nasdaq tumbled just over 1-percent. Tech stocks led Wall Street lower, with Nvidia falling nearly 4-percent and other giants like Netflix, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft also experiencing declines.
South Korea's Kospi rebounded strongly, leading Asia markets / Others
April 18, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us