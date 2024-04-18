South Korea's Kospi rebounded strongly, leading Asia markets

Asia-Pacific markets surged on Thursday despite Wall Street's losses, with all major indices climbing. South Korea's Kospi has rebounded strongly, leading Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei reversed its recent losses, aiming to break three consecutive days of declines. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 have also climbed. In the US, all three major indices experienced losses, with the Dow Jones recording its seventh negative session the last eight. The S&P 500 dipped about half-a-percent, while the Nasdaq tumbled just over 1-percent. Tech stocks led Wall Street lower, with Nvidia falling nearly 4-percent and other giants like Netflix, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft also experiencing declines.