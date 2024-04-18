April 18, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar's junta suffer losses as it battles opposition forces across country
Myanmar's junta continues to suffer losses as it battles opposition forces across the country, recently losing control of a key border post. Since toppling the civilian government in 2021, the military regime has struggled to maintain order. Rupert Stone looks back at Myanmar's short period of democratic rule and the coup that brought it to an end.
Govt suffer losses as it battles opposition forces across country / Others
Explore