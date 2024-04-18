TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams 'EU's lack of vision', rejects Cyprus link in relations
Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticises the inconsistency in the Council's inaction regarding the recommendations detailed in the Joint Communication in the relations.
Special European Council was held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 18, 2024

Türkiye has criticised the conclusions drawn by the Special European Council, viewing them as yet another manifestation of the EU's lack of strategic vision on Türkiye and global developments.

Turkish Foreign Ministry underlined the contradiction in the Council's failure to act on the recommendations outlined in the Joint Communication on EU-Türkiye Relations, despite the Council Conclusions stressing the EU's strategic interest in cultivating a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye.

Türkiye will never accept an approach that links progress in Türkiye-EU relations to the Cyprus issue, the ministry statement said on Thursday.

It is necessary to abandon an understanding which reduces these multifaceted relations by focusing solely on the Cyprus issue, the statement added.

Rejecting limitation of bilateral cooperation

The Ministry stated that such a mindset fails to contribute positively or constructively to the issue, as well as to other regional and global challenges.

"Türkiye, as a candidate country, remains committed to membership to the EU."

"However, we reject the selective limitation of the bilateral cooperation to certain areas. In the coming period, we will review our dialogue with the EU on the basis of reciprocity, taking into account the pace, level and scope of the EU's steps towards Türkiye," the ministry added.

Special European Council was held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.

