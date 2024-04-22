WORLD
Sudan: Why is the world ignoring this war?
It’s been a year since Sudan’s latest grim conflict started. Thousands have died - millions displaced and facing food shortages. Why isn’t more being done to help those suffering 12 months on? Guests: Yassmin Abdel-Magied Author and Activist Alex Vines Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House Assadullah Nasrullah Communications Officer at UNHCR Sudan Elbashir Idris Coordinator of the Sudanese Diaspora Network and Sudanese Human Rights Activist
Sudan war anniversary / TRT World
April 22, 2024
