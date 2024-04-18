TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish combat drones help Mali control its land: Minister
Two countries agreed on legal legislation that improves the investment environment, moves to boost trade volume, and expands infrastructure services and sectoral cooperation, says Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.
Turkish combat drones help Mali control its land: Minister
The ministers agreed to focus on mutual investments and infrastructure projects to ensure a continuous hike in bilateral trade, Kacır said. / Photo: AA
April 18, 2024

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are of great help to Mali to control its lands, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdoulaye Diop has said.

Speaking at the fourth term Türkiye-Mali Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in the capital Ankara, Diop underlined the strong cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and security on Thursday.

Diop noted that the use of combat drones helped Mali achieve results that are "appreciated today".

The country is willing to transform areas such as agriculture, textile and mining, with "reliable, friendly and strategic partners like Türkiye," he added.

On his part, Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the two countries agreed on legal legislation that improves the investment environment, moves to boost trade volume, and expands infrastructure services and sectoral cooperation, especially in the defence industry.

The ministers agreed to focus on mutual investments and infrastructure projects to ensure a continuous hike in bilateral trade, Kacır said.

RelatedTürkiye strives to become fully independent in defence industry: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us