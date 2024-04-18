Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are of great help to Mali to control its lands, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdoulaye Diop has said.

Speaking at the fourth term Türkiye-Mali Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in the capital Ankara, Diop underlined the strong cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and security on Thursday.

Diop noted that the use of combat drones helped Mali achieve results that are "appreciated today".

The country is willing to transform areas such as agriculture, textile and mining, with "reliable, friendly and strategic partners like Türkiye," he added.

On his part, Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the two countries agreed on legal legislation that improves the investment environment, moves to boost trade volume, and expands infrastructure services and sectoral cooperation, especially in the defence industry.

The ministers agreed to focus on mutual investments and infrastructure projects to ensure a continuous hike in bilateral trade, Kacır said.