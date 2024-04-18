TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT World documentary wins gold medal at NYF TV & Film Awards
"TRT World's efforts to be the voice of oppressed communities worldwide has once again been confirmed with an award, following an Emmy," says communications director.
TRT World documentary wins gold medal at NYF TV & Film Awards
Kenya – Fighting for Water | Off The Grid Documentary / Others
April 18, 2024

TRT World’s award-winning documentary series "Off the Grid" has bagged a gold medal with its episode "Kenya – Fighting for Water"at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

"TRT World's efforts to be the voice of oppressed communities worldwide has once again been confirmed with an award, following an Emmy," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun wrote on X on Saturday.

"As always, we will continue undertaking work that makes a global impact. I wholeheartedly congratulate the TRT family and @trtworld team," he added.

The episode, which reveals the difficulties experienced by millions of people in Kenya, where it has not rained for years, was awarded in the Human Concerns category of the NYF TV & Film Awards.

Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, Turkish national broadcaster TRT's director general, also celebrated the development by the English-language branch of the company.

"Congratulations to the entire @trtworld team! Our broadcasting vision is set to continue creating impactful global works," he said on X.

"This award proves once again that TRT World tackles issues in different parts of the world with its unique perspective," Deputy General Manager Omer Faruk Tanriverdi added.

The "Ukraine War Diaries" episode of the series, which depicted the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, was also awarded in the "News and Current Affairs" category at the International Emmy Awards in September 2023.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us