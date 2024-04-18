WORLD
The war in Ukraine is a central topic of discussion
G7 Foreign Ministers have been meeting on the Italian island of Capri, joined by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Ukraine’s desperate shortage of air defence systems was the main topic of discussion, as Russia intensifies its attacks on the country. ’s civilian infrastructure. Many of Kiev's western allies have the systems it needs, but have been slow to hand them over. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the details.
Italy G7 Foreign Ministers / Others
