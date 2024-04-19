WORLD
Pakistan police thwart suicide bombing targeting Japanese nationals
Pakistani authorities prevent a deadly assault on Japanese citizens by intercepting a militant ambush.
A police spokesperson confirmed Japanese survivors moved to safe police custody. / Photo: Reuters
April 19, 2024

Police in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi shot down a suicide bomber and a militant as they attempted to attack a vehicle carrying five Japanese nationals, all of whom survived, a police spokesperson said.

Militants seeking to overthrow the government and set up their own strict brand of rule have launched some of Pakistan's bloodiest attacks over the last few years, sometimes targeting foreigners, such as Chinese.

The Japanese survivors have been moved to a safe place in police custody, the police spokesperson, Abrar Hussain Baloch, said on Friday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack from any militant group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
