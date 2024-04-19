April 19, 2024
Concerns over growing anti-Islam sentiments in the Netherlands
Concerns are growing among the Muslim population of the Netherlands who fear increased attacks and greater victimisation after a change of government. The party of self-proclaimed Islam-hater Geert Wielders won the most seats in the recent election, and is now expected to play a major role in the formation of a new coalition government. TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah has more.
