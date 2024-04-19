WORLD
3 MIN READ
No damage to Iranian nuclear sites after 'Israeli strikes' — UN watchdog
The latest incident comes in the wake of Tehran launching drones and missiles in response to the April 1 Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria.
No damage to Iranian nuclear sites after 'Israeli strikes' — UN watchdog
Iran's official state TV confirmed "massive explosions" in the central Isfahan province but noted that no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted.  File Photo: AFP / AFP
April 19, 2024

There is no damage to Iranian nuclear sites after suspected Israeli airstrikes overnight, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed.

“IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iran’s nuclear sites,” the agency said on X on Friday.

Director-General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterate s that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts, it added.

The agency said they are monitoring the situation very closely.

Israel carried out a strike inside Iran, according to US and Iranian media, but none of the reports identified the targets.

The strike came in response to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

Anonymous US officials told CBS News and ABC News that Israel used ballistic missiles to hit Iran.

RelatedHow the covert Iran-Israel 'war' spilled out into the open

Iran's official state TV confirmed "massive explosions" in the central Isfahan province but noted that no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted. The semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that three drones were destroyed in the sky above Isfahan province.

The Israeli military has not commented on the reported attack yet but said a security meeting is currently underway at Israel's Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital.

It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defence systems of Israel and its allies – the US, France, and the UK.

Israel has not formally taken responsibility for the strike but has carried out attacks on Iranian targets across Syria in recent months. The US has denied having any role.

Israel had vowed to retaliate for the Iranian reprisal.

RelatedNeither Israel nor Iran likely able to sustain long-drawn war, say experts
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us