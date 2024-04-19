WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel strikes army position in Syria: ministry
Israel reportedly launches airstrikes on a Syrian regime army position, as tensions escalate with reports of attacks on Iran, heightening concerns of wider conflict.
Israel strikes army position in Syria: ministry
"The Israeli enemy carried out an attack using missiles," Syrian defence ministry said. / Photo: AFP Archive
April 19, 2024

Israeli strikes have targeted a Syrian regime army position in the country's south, Syria's government and war monitors said, as US media reported Israel had hit Iran.

In a statement on Friday, Syria's defence ministry said, "The Israeli enemy carried out an attack using missiles... targeting our air defence sites in the southern region" and causing material damage.

International war monitors reported Israel targeted an army radar position in the southern province of Daraa that had detected the entry of Israeli planes into Syria's airspace.

RelatedBlast kills several children in southern Syria's Daraa province: media

The Israeli military has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the outbreak of a civil war in its northern neighbour in 2011.

But the strikes have increased since Israel's war on the besieged Gaza.

Rayan Maarouf, who runs the Suwayda24 pro-opposition new website, had earlier told AFP there had been strikes on a Syrian army radar position in Sweida province without specifying their origin.

The latest strikes came as explosions were reported early on Friday in central Iran, with senior US officials reporting an Israeli attack.

Iran's Fars news agency reported three explosions near a military base in the province of Isfahan. The official news agency IRNA said there was "no major damage".

Israel warned it would hit back after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel overnight on April 13 in an unprecedented attack, which was retaliation for a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate.

RelatedWho’s involved in the Israel-Iran proxy war?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us