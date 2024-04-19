WORLD
4 MIN READ
'De-escalate': How nations are reacting to Israel-Iran tensions
Iran has downplayed the incident and said the sound of explosions in Isfahan and Tabriz was the result of Iranian air defence systems firing at “suspicious objects”.
An anti-Israel billboard with a picture of Iranian missiles in a street in Tehran. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 19, 2024

Nations called for "restrain" and "de-escalation" after Israel allegedly launched airstrikes on its adversary Iran overnight, prompting Tehran to activate air defence systems in several cities.

While Israel did not comment on the reported aırstrike, Tehran confirmed explosions in the central city of Isfahan, home to a major nuclear facility.

Several airlines also quickly changed flight paths over Iran, diverted to alternate airports or returned planes to their departure points on Friday in response to airspace and airport closures after the flare-up, flight tracking data showed.

Iran closed its airports in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan after the attack and cleared flights from the western portion of its airspace for a few hours after the attack, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Here is how different countries are reacting to the latest flare-up in the volatile region.

Australia

Australia on Friday urged its citizens in "both Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories" to leave amid reports of an Israeli strike against Iran.

In an updated travel advisory, the country's Foreign Ministry said: "We urge Australians in both Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so."

"Military attacks may result in airspace closures, flight cancellations and diversions and other travel disruptions. Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport may pause operations due to heightened security concerns at any time, and at short notice," it said.

The ministry warned that the security situation could deteriorate quickly, with little or no notice.

The Netherlands

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said it was following the situation in Iran "closely" as explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Friday.

"Explosions in Iran. We keep a close eye on developments," the ministry said on X.

It also urged its citizens needing immediate help to contact the embassy.

China

China has said it would "continue to play a constructive role to de-escalate the situation" after Iranian media reported explosions heard near the city of Isfahan.

"China opposes any actions that further escalate tensions and will continue to play a constructive role to de-escalate the situation," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing.

Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called for an "absolute de-escalation" following reports that Israel carried out a strike on Iran, saying G7 counterparts would discuss it at talks in Capri.

"We invite everyone to be cautious to avoid an escalation," he told RAI news from the Italian island, where Rome is hosting a meeting between foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations.

The G7, which includes the UK, US, France, Germany, Japan and Canada, wants an "absolute de-escalation" in the Middle East, he said.

Canada

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also said that the country was closely monitorıng the situation following the reported Israeli attack on Iran.

"We are monitoring the situation closely. We will address it with the foreign ministers at the G7 session in Italy," Joly said on X.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
