April 19, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran downplays Israeli attack amidst escalating conflict
In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel reportedly launched a series of retaliatory strikes against Iran. Tehran has so far downplayed the incident. Tel Aviv's operation comes in response to Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile retaliatory attack on Israeli territory. The situation is developing, with both nations on high alert. #IranvIsrael
Iran downplays Israeli attack amidst escalating conflict / Others
Explore