WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU leaders back reforms to better compete with US, China
EU leaders have agreed on new reforms to help revitalise the 27-nation bloc's economy as a special two-day summit wrapped up in Brussels on Thursday. It comes as the bloc's industrial production struggles to compete with the likes of China and the US. Policymakers have called for greater public and private investment. Recent data showed eurozone productivity fell 1.2 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, while in the US it rose 2.6 per cent in the same period. European Council President Charles Michel emphasized the bloc's over-reliance on external economic and security bases, which he argued undermines the EU's competitiveness and global influence.
EU leaders back reforms to better compete with US, China / Others
April 19, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us