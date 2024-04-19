April 19, 2024
Iran has been on high alert following its strikes on Israel
An aerial attack targeted multiple sites in Iran overnight, with US officials confirming Israel was responsible. It's the latest tit for tat volley between the two countries. Iran warns that further escalation will force it to take decisive action, but with no serious damage or deaths reported, Tehran has indicated no intention to strike back. Dominic Brian Omondi has our top story.
