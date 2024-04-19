TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan, Iranian counterpart discuss latest developments in region
Turkish diplomatic sources say that the phone call between the two ministers comes after a request by the Iranian side to discuss the recent developments in the region.
Turkish FM Fidan, Iranian counterpart discuss latest developments in region
The sources on Friday said that the phone call was made at the request of the Iranian side, without sharing further information.
April 19, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke over the phone to discuss the recent developments in the region, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The sources on Friday said that the phone call was made at the request of the Iranian side, without sharing further information.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it is "closely" monitoring the recent developments in the region, and called on all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to a wider conflict.

RelatedHow the covert Iran-Israel 'war' spilled out into the open

"In light of the latest developments, it is becoming increasingly evident that the tensions that were initially caused by Israel's illegal attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus risk turning into a permanent conflict," a ministry statement said.

The priority of the international community should be "to stop the massacre in Gaza and to ensure lasting peace in our region by establishing a Palestinian state," it added.

Israel-Iran tension

Tension escalated between Iran and Israel on Saturday after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers, including two top-ranking commanders.

According to US media reports, Israel carried out a "limited strike" inside Iran early Friday morning. There have been no official comments from Israel yet.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
