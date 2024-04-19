How Is Türkiye Managing Its Aging Population?

Turkiye's recent election revealed stark details about the country's fast-changing demographics. The nation, while still relatively young compared to Europe, is aging. The proportion of its eldery population and retirees is increasing at a steady pace, and the pool of its young people is shrinking compared to previous years. This isn't just limited to Turkiye. Dozens of countries are seeing similar shifts in their populations, as Zeynep Gokce explains. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Miriam Khan UNFPA Resident Representative to Türkiye Ahmet Sinan Turkyilmaz Professor at Hacettepe University