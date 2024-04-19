The escalating tension between Iran and Israel has kept people in the region on edge for the past few days.

On Friday, the US media said that Israel carried out a retaliatory strike against Iran, claiming that certain targets in Isfahan province had been struck.

The news of Israel's attack on Iran, initially reported by ABC News, which cited an American official, was subsequently disseminated by other media outlets.

Iranian officials claimed that there was no significant attack on Iran. Tehran insisted that it was a minor drone strike. Iranian officials say an explosion heard in Isfahan was the result of the activation of Iran's air defence system against “suspicious targets” at the 8th Fighter Air Base in Isfahan.

While the debate in the US and Iranian press about the Israeli attack on Isfahan continues, Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper made an interesting statement, stating that Israel did not acknowledge the attack on Iran for strategic reasons, but it is not clear why the Pentagon leaked information about this attack to the American media.

So, why did Israel target Isfahan and what does it mean?

Why Isfahan could have been targeted?

Isfahan is geographically situated at the heart of Iran, and it is also regarded as the hub of Iran's military strength.

Indeed, Isfahan is recognised as Iran's most advanced industrial region. In essence, Isfahan is the strategic hub of Iran's military prowess. Key Iranian strategic assets, such as the Natanz Nuclear Facility, Shahed UAV production factories, and missile development and production plants, are situated there.

Furthermore, the epicentre of Iran's research and development endeavours in the nuclear, UAV, and missile domains is also located in Isfahan.

For instance, Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation, Isfahan Defense Industries Complex, and Malek Ashtar University of Technology, which are crucial for Iran's strategic military power, are situated in Isfahan. From this perspective, Israel's selection of Isfahan to convey a message to Iran holds significant importance.

The seriousness of the Israeli intentions can be gauged from the fact that the reported strike was carried out where Iran’s 8th Fighter Air Base is located, the most significant of the Iranian military’s 17 air bases.

The base is home to between 20 to 30 F-14s, the most prominent fighter jets in the arsenal of the Iranian air force.

It is also known that 23 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, purchased by Iran from Russia, will be stationed at the 8th Fighter Air Base.

Another factor that sets this air base apart from others is the presence of the Iranian Air Force Special Action Force. In other words, in the event of an attack on Iran, it is estimated that the quickest response from Iran would originate from this base.

Therefore, considering all these factors, it can be argued that the Israeli decision to target Isfahan 8th Fighter Air Base is not coincidental and holds a special symbolic value.

What are Israel’s objectives?

It is no longer a secret that Israel intends to incite an Iran-US war in the region, a fact reiterated by many experts.

However, it is also observed that the United States, considering its other global priorities, does not favour such a war. This type of relationship between Israel and the US is not a recent development, as it was evident during the Israel-Iraq crisis more than three decades ago.

The most strategic military aid that Israel requested from the United States in 1990 was a special Iron Dome capable of intercepting the medium-range rockets launched by Lebanese Hezbollah towards Israel.

However, the US rejected Israel's request, stating that this project was not feasible. During the Gulf War, the Iraqi Army, led by Saddam Hussein, launched 42 Scud missiles at Israel between January 17th and February 23rd, 1991. These missiles struck the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, causing widespread panic, and forcing Israelis to seek refuge in shelters for a month.

Israel announced its intention to retaliate and risk war. However, the US urged Israel not to engage. In exchange for its restraint, Israel demanded the implementation of the Iron Dome project. Consequently, in exchange for not going to war with Iraq, Israel held the US responsible for its air defence, marking the start of the work on the Iron Dome project, which has since become one of Israel's most strategic aerial defence systems.

Taking this historical background into account, it could be argued that Israel is likely following a similar policy again. In other words, Israel is probably planning to secure a concession from Washington, which it requested but was not granted. This concession is most likely related to the Gaza conflict where Tel Aviv is facing mounting international pressure.

If Israel is not content with the superficial attack on Iran that was aimed at saving face, it could be surmised that the assault on Isfahan province was a preparatory move for something more serious.

This means in the coming days, Iran's more critical facilities will witness substantial and highly destructive attacks.

Among the potential targets of Israeli strikes could be the Natanz Nuclear Facility, the Shahed drone production factories in Isfahan province, the missile depots of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Air Space Command, and the oil fields in southwestern Iran, which account for 80 percent of the country's national income.

This threatens to escalate the crisis.