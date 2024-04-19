TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Romanian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
The candidacy of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis for the NATO secretary general's position is also discussed during the meeting.
Erdogan said it is necessary to enhance high-level dialogue between the two countries, suggesting that the establishment of a bilateral High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism would be beneficial for this purpose. / Photo: AA
April 19, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis spoke over phone to discuss bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan said it is necessary to enhance high-level dialogue between the two countries, suggesting that the establishment of a bilateral High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism would be beneficial for this purpose, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.

The candidacy of Iohannis for the NATO secretary general's position was also discussed during the meeting.

"A secretary general, who will serve the security and interests of NATO countries in the face of global and regional challenges, especially terrorism, strengthen the unity of the alliance, preserve and enrich the spirit of solidarity, and prioritise NATO's primary role in defence and security-related consultations, should be elected," Erdogan stressed.

