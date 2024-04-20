CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Hundreds rally in Stockholm for climate action
Greta Thunberg became an international name in August 2018 when she began her "School Strike for the Climate" at the age of 15, sitting outside Sweden's parliament every Friday morning.
Hundreds rally in Stockholm for climate action
Greta Thunberg attends the Fridays for Future climate strike in Stockholm / Photo: Reuters
April 20, 2024

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg led some 500 people in a march in Stockholm to demand politicians do more to address the issue of climate crisis.

Demonstrators of all ages braved chilly spring temperatures of 3°C, wearing parkas and woolly bonnets and chanting "International solidarity! We only have one planet!" and "(Climate Minister Romina) Pourmokhtari's empty words won't save our planet", according to an AFP journalist at the scene on Friday.

The march was organised by the Fridays For Future (FFF) movement.

"We're gathered here to fight, once again, for climate justice," Thunberg told AFP.

"It's now been more than five and a half years that we've been doing the same thing, organising big global strikes for the climate and gathering people, youths from the entire world."

The first global youth climate strike, started by Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement, attracted thousands of people on March 15, 2019.

Six months later, in September 2019, the movement had mushroomed, with millions of people marching around the planet for the climate.

RelatedGreta Thunberg: No German party doing enough on climate crisis

'Strike for Climate'

The Swedish activist became an international name in August 2018 when she began her "School Strike for the Climate" at the age of 15, sitting outside Sweden's parliament every Friday morning.

She still takes part regularly in marches and other events where she criticises the lack of political action to halt global warming.

"We are many people and youths who want to express our frustration over what decision-makers are doing right now: they don't care about our future and aren't doing anything to stop the climate crisis," Karla Alfaro Gripe, an 18-year-old FFF activist, told AFP.

The Swedish Climate Policy Council, tasked with evaluating the government's policy, said last month that Sweden will not be able to meet its 2030 emissions reduction target after adopting measures in 2023 that will lead to short-term emissions increases.

Climate Minister Romina Pourmokhtari said at the time she was "not particularly worried about some of the assessments" in the council's report, noting that several of the issues raised had already been addressed with "measures" added afterwards.

RelatedGreta Thunberg accuses leaders of 'creative PR' at climate talks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us