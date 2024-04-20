TÜRKİYE
Turkish Central Bank signs cooperation agreements with Brazil, Kazakhstan
Agreements seek to foster cooperation and carry out corporate technical activities in field of central banking.
The agreements were signed in Washington with the common aim to enhance cooperation. / Others
April 20, 2024

Türkiye's Central Bank has announced two separate memorandums of understanding with its Brazilian and Kazakh counterparts to facilitate increased cooperation.

According to a statement on Saturday, Turkish and Brazilian national bank governors signed the memorandum in Washington on Friday to promote cooperation and conduct technical activities related to central banking.

The memorandum with the Central Bank of Kazakhstan was signed in Washington by Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan and Timur Suleimenov, head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

This agreement was also aimed to enhance cooperation and conduct technical work within the institutional framework in central banking.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
