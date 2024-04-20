TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan receives Hamas chief in Istanbul
Ankara is tirelessly continuing diplomatic efforts to establish an independent State of Palestine, which is the key to permanent regional peace, says Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan receives Hamas chief in Istanbul
Erdogan assured that Israel will pay the price for its oppressive and genocidal acts. / Photo: AA
April 20, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya in Istanbul to discuss Israel's attacks on Palestinian lands, especially besieged Gaza.

During the meeting on Saturday, the leaders discussed measures for ensuring adequate and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and how to achieve a fair and lasting peace process in the region.

Erdogan stressed that Ankara is tirelessly continuing diplomatic efforts to draw international attention to the oppression of the Palestinians, and emphasises the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire at every opportunity.

Evaluating the tensions between Israel and Iran, he emphasised that such events should not distract the international community from the atrocities Israel continues to inflict in Gaza.

Türkiye is making all efforts to establish an independent State of Palestine, which is the key to permanent regional peace, Erdogan stressed, also vowing that Israel will pay the price for its oppressive and genocidal acts.

With more than 45 thousand tons of aid shipped to the region to date, Türkiye is the leading provider of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The country has also implemented several sanctions against Israel, including restrictions on trade.

RelatedUS veto of Palestine's full UN membership 'shameful': Türkiye

Over 34,049 Palestinians killed

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Haniya in Doha to discuss the latest in Gaza on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Haniya, along with his delegation, deliberated on issues concerning humanitarian assistance to the besieged enclave, ceasefire, and hostages, the sources added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza, where at least 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 76,901 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us