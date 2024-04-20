Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniya in Istanbul to discuss Israel's attacks on Palestinian lands, especially besieged Gaza.

During the meeting on Saturday, the leaders discussed measures for ensuring adequate and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and how to achieve a fair and lasting peace process in the region.

Erdogan stressed that Ankara is tirelessly continuing diplomatic efforts to draw international attention to the oppression of the Palestinians, and emphasises the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire at every opportunity.

Evaluating the tensions between Israel and Iran, he emphasised that such events should not distract the international community from the atrocities Israel continues to inflict in Gaza.

Türkiye is making all efforts to establish an independent State of Palestine, which is the key to permanent regional peace, Erdogan stressed, also vowing that Israel will pay the price for its oppressive and genocidal acts.

With more than 45 thousand tons of aid shipped to the region to date, Türkiye is the leading provider of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The country has also implemented several sanctions against Israel, including restrictions on trade.

Over 34,049 Palestinians killed

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Haniya in Doha to discuss the latest in Gaza on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Haniya, along with his delegation, deliberated on issues concerning humanitarian assistance to the besieged enclave, ceasefire, and hostages, the sources added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza, where at least 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 76,901 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.