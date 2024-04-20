Turkish President Erdoğan meets Hamas leader in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye will continue its diplomatic efforts to bring the attention of the international community to the oppression of the Palestinians after his meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul. The Turkish president and the Hamas chief discussed options to ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza as well as a permanent ceasefire and an end to Israel's brutality. Erdogan stated that Israel would pay the price for the oppression it inflicts on Palestinians. He also reiterated that Ankara would continue to defend Gaza on every platform until an independent State of Palestine is established. As the tension in the region continues, Erdogan has also met with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Earlier, Shoukry held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry said, "Human rights are being violated in Gaza". Ahmet Keser, professor of Political Science and International Relations at Hasan Kalyoncu University joins us from the Turkish capital and talks about the significance of the Turkish President and Foreign Minister's meetings with both Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry in Istanbul.