US House approves $61B aid for Ukraine after months of stalling
Massive aid package for Ukraine clears key hurdle in US Congress. The US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a long-awaited $61 billion aid package to help Ukraine's war effort against the Russian invasion. The bill is the product of months of acrimonious negotiations, pressure from US allies and repeated pleas for assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. David B. Des Roches, Professor, National Defense University answers this question: if this bill, passes in the Senate and President Biden signs it what concrete difference will it make to Ukraine's war on Russia?
David B. Des Roches / Others
April 20, 2024
