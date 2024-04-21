WORLD
US House passes military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
The U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday with broad bipartisan support passed a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from Republican hardliners. The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago. U.S. leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell had been urging embattled Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote. Mark Kimmit, Former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, joins us from DC and talks about the details...
Mark Kimmitt / Others
April 21, 2024
