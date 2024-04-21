WORLD
African students in Türkiye tackle continent's challenges
Workshop discusses issues facing Africa, ranging from health to artificial intelligence, economics to politics.
April 21, 2024

The 1st Prafrica Workshop, held by the African think-tank, Platform, in Istanbul, discussed issues facing Africa -- from health to artificial intelligence and economics to politics.

Souandaou Athoumani Ali, a student from the Comoros attending Istanbul University and head of the platform told Anadolu that the workshop aimed to exchange ideas on Africa's challenges.

The platform that was established in 2019 has been reviewing theses written in Türkiye to identify topics for discussion, said Ali.

The primary objective was to present new perspectives on Türkiye's African studies under the light of global scientific research, rooted in strategic and Afro-realist thinking, he said.

The event featured presentations across two sessions, addressing diverse topics like politics, health care and artificial intelligence, he said, adding discussions focused on solutions for African countries to combat issues such as infectio us diseases and political instability.

Abdoul Fathi Sanogo, the Burkina Faso-born general coordinator of the Platform, said it was founded last May and consists of African researchers.

Generating solutions that benefit Africa

The platform welcomes active participation from African researchers worldwide, not just those in Türkiye, and collaborates with non-African experts as well, Sanogo added.

Workshop presentations were notably delivered in Turkish, said Sanogo, adding organisers chose Turkish as a common language to amplify the voices of Africans residing in Türkiye.

The Platform expressed its commitment to fostering discussions where African visions are addressed and solutions proposed by Africans are explored. Its ultimate objective, as highlighted by the workshop, is to generate solutions that benefit Africa.

Bringing together African students studying in Türkiye, the workshop featured students' presentations in Turkish.

