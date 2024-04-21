At least 485 Palestinians have been killed and 4,900 others injured in attacks by Israeli army forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since last October, the Health Ministry has said.

A ministry statement said on Sunday that more than 340 were reported on healthcare facilities and workers in the occupied territory during the same period.

The ministry accused Israel of "deliberately obstructing” health care services for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“This policy constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and exacerbates the suffering of civilians," it added.

The ministry said Israeli restrictions on movement in the West Bank “have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and limited the population's access to basic health care.”

Ongoing onslaught

Parallel to its brutal onslaught on Gaza since Oct 7, the Israeli army has escalated raids and arrests in the West Bank, including the occupied East Jerusalem.

The destructive offensive on Gaza has killed nearly 34,100 Palestinians, most of them children and women, along with massive destruction and famine that has killed children and the elderly, according to Palestinian and international data.

Israel continues its war despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. Tel Aviv is also facing charges of "genocide" before the International Court of Justice.