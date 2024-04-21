WORLD
3 MIN READ
Seven killed as race car veers off track in Sri Lanka
Police have launched an investigation into the accident that injured another 20 people.
Seven killed as race car veers off track in Sri Lanka
People gather around a car that had crashed into the spectators during the Fox Hill Supercross, a motor racing event organised by Sri Lanka's army. / Photo: AP
April 21, 2024

A race car veered off the track during a competition in Sri Lanka and rammed into a crowd of spectators and race officials, killing seven people and injuring 20 others, officials have said.

Thousands of spectators looked on as the mishap took place during a race in the town of Diyatalawa in the tea-growing central hills, about 180 kilometres (110 miles) east of the capital Colombo on Sunday.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said one of the cars veered off the track and crashed into spectators and officials of the event.

Seven people, including four officials, were killed and another 20 were being treated at a hospital, said Thalduwa. He said three of the injured were in critical condition.

Thalduwa said police have launched an investigation into the accident, which was the 17th out of 24 events scheduled. The race was suspended after the accident.

RelatedSri Lankans try to storm leader's home in protests over economic crisis

Dangerous roads

About 45,000 spectators had gathered at the race circuit at a Sri Lankan military academy.

The event was organized by the Sri Lankan army and Sri Lanka Automobile Sports.

Shortly before the crash, army chief Vikum Liyanage announced that the gates had been opened to spectators free of charge to promote motorsports, with the event being held for the first time in five years due to the Covid pandemic and the island's economic crisis.

"Today is a very special day... we decided to allow anyone to come in free," Liyanage said, claiming that about 1 00,000 spectators were at the Fox Hill circuit, around 180 kilometres (112 miles) east of Colombo.

Sri Lanka's roads are among the most dangerous in the world. On average, eight fatalities are reported daily along the 12,500 kilometres (7,812 miles) of roads.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us