Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Islamabad on Monday

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is paying an official visit to neighbouring Pakistan, in an effort to repair a fragile relationship. Iran is under pressure on several sides, trading fire with Israel and facing hostility closer to home. Ties between Iran and Pakistan suffered a blow in January when the neighbours launched tit for tat missiles strikes. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad.