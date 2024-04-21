190 bodies found in mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

In Khan Younis, the Palestinian Civil Defence has uncovered 190 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex. It says there are still more bodies under the rubble and search efforts are continuing. Israeli forces withdrew from Khan Younis two weeks ago, after four months long ground operation. Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary general and co-founder of the Palestinian National Initiative, joins us from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and comments on the recent developments.