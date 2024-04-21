TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Senior US diplomat to visit Türkiye for counterterrorism consultations
State Department counterterrorism coordinator to meet with Turkish officials to 'broaden and strengthen' counterterrorism cooperation.
Senior US diplomat to visit Türkiye for counterterrorism consultations
Richard will engage Turkish officials on ways to “further combat exploitation of global finance channels by terrorist organisations.”  / Photo: AA
April 21, 2024

A senior US diplomat will travel to Türkiye’s capital on Monday to meet with Turkish officials to “broaden and strengthen” counterterrorism cooperation, including ensuring the defeat of terrorist organisations such as the PKK, DHKP-C and Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The visit to Ankara by Elizabeth Richard, the State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism, comes after the two countries agreed to relaunch the Türkiye-US Counterterrorism Consultations following a meeting last month in Washington, D.C. between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism.

Richard and her Turkish counterparts will “broaden and strengthen US-Türkiye counterterrorism cooperation to thwart terrorist travel; combat terrorism-related networks engaged in organised crime; ensure the defeat of terrorist organisations such as the PKK, DHKP-C and (Daesh) ISIS in Syria and Iraq; and cooperate to counter the threat of (Daesh) and al Qaeda affiliates present in Africa and South and Central Asia,” the department said in a statement.

Richard will also engage Turkish officials on ways to “further combat exploitation of global finance channels by terrorist organisations,” the statement added.

In its more 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

RelatedGood terrorist, bad terrorist: How US is undermining Türkiye’s concerns
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us