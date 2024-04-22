WORLD
Indonesia's top court rejects appeal challenging presidential election
The country's constitutional court shot down a complaint challenging unfair practices in the presidential vote, arguing that nepotism and state intervention had not been proven.
President-elect's campaign was mired in allegations that the outgoing leader had interfered in a bid to boost Prabowo's campaign ./ Photo: AFP
April 22, 2024

Indonesia's constitutional court has rejected a challenge to the country's presidential vote won by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto after his main rival alleged rules were unfairly changed to allow the outgoing leader's son to run as his vice president.

"The court rejected the exception in its entirety. Rejected the appeal in its entirety," said Chief Justice Suhartoyo on Monday.

Prabowo, 72, was confirmed in February as the next leader of the world's third-biggest democracy, beating former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and a third rival with 58.6 percent of the vote.

The president-elect's campaign was mired in allegations that outgoing leader Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, had interfered in a bid to boost Prabowo's campaign.

He was accused of engineering rule changes that allowed his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run for vice president.

Anies who received 24.9 percent of the vote refused to concede after official results were announced, claiming the state had intervened to help Prabowo win and calling for a re-run.

He claimed the state had intervened to engineer Prabowo's win, including social aid donations to sway voters.

Appeal rejected

But the court shot down his complaint on Monday, arguing that nepotism or state intervention had not been proven.

Ganjar Pranowo who finished in third place with about 16 percent also refused to concede and moved to challenge the result.

The court is still to rule on his objection.

Jokowi was criticised after his brother-in-law, then-chief justice Anwar Usman, issued an October ruling lowering the age requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates that allowed 36-year-old Gibran to run with Prabowo.

The requirements were lowered to allow candidates under 40 to run if they had been elected to a political position. Gibran is the mayor of Java's Surakarta city.

Gibran joining Prabowo's team strapped an election rocket to the campaign, with the defence minister's poll numbers soaring in the following months.

Prabowo was therefore widely predicted to win the presidency on his third attempt after losing in 2014 and 2019.

He has dismissed his rivals' claims as baseless and is due to take over in October after a transition period.

