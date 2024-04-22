April 22, 2024
United Arab Emirates suffers heaviest rainfall in 75 years
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan has ordered an urgent review of the country's infrastructure and flood prevention after historic levels of rainfall brought the Gulf state to a standstill. Some areas saw more than a year's rain in just one day, raising questions about how the country copes with extreme weather. Tayyibe Aydin reports.
