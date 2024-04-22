April 22, 2024
Türkiye, Tanzania sign six agreements to boost trade
Türkiye and Tanzania have signed six agreements to boost bilateral trade during Tanzanian President Samiha Suluhu Hassan's visit to Türkiye. The agreements cover various sectors including agriculture, mining, textile and education.
