April 22, 2024
At least three people killed after massive flooding in Guangdong
At least three people have been killed, 11 others have gone missing heavy rain caused massive flooding in China's most populous province. Rescuers are still searching for residents who may be trapped in their homes in Guangdong. Tens of thousands have already been forced to evacuate from the region. Priyanka Navani reports.
