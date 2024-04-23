Israel yet to provide evidence of UNRWA staff links to Oct 7

An independent UN commission report on Monday dispelled Israeli claims that 12 UNRWA employees had any links to Hamas's attack on October 7th. The UN body has played a major role in assisting Palestinian refugees since 1949, and the panel also found UNRWA to be 'irreplaceable and indispensable' to Palestinians. TRT World’s Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from the Jalazon and Galandia refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.