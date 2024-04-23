WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia's Albanese labels Musk 'arrogant billionaire' in social media row
Australian premier and opposition leaders slam Elon Musk and his social media platform after X declined to comply with government directive to remove posts related to a knife attack on a bishop, which authorities classified as a terror incident.
Australia's Albanese labels Musk 'arrogant billionaire' in social media row
Elon Musk has responded to Australian internet watchdog's efforts to compel his social media platform X to block users from accessing violent footage connected to the Sydney church stabbing / Photo: AP
April 23, 2024

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has escalated his government's social media feud with Elon Musk by branding him an "arrogant billionaire."

This comes after an Australian court on Monday ordered X to hide some posts commenting on the stabbing of a bishop in Sydney.

Australia's federal court granted the country's cyber regulator, the eSafety commissioner, a two-day injunction requiring the social media platform to hide some posts on a knife attack last week against an Assyrian church bishop, Mar Mari Emmanuel, during a service at his church.

Albanese on Tuesday hit out at Musk, calling him an "arrogant billionaire" for pushing back against the Australian government's calls to take down the content.

RelatedSeveral people injured in stabbing attack at Sydney church: police

Violent content on X

X had blocked the content for its users in Australia but said it would not block the posts for users outside the country, arguing that the government had no authority to dictate content its users can see globally.

Videos of the attack posted online showed the attacker, restrained by the congregation, shouting at the bishop. Police have charged a 16-year-old with a terrorism offence over the attack.

The regulator had asked X to remove certain posts that publicly commented on the attack, which could include videos.

Albanese said social media must have social responsibility but Musk was fighting to keep violent content on his platform.

'Censorship and propaganda'

"We'll do what's necessary to take on this arrogant billionaire who thinks he's above the law, but also above common decency," Albanese told national broadcaster ABC on Tuesday.

"What the eSafety Commissioner is doing, is doing her job to protect the interests of Australians."

Musk had earlier called the eSafety commissioner the "Australian censorship commissar", drawing rebuke from Albanese who described X's fight against removing violent content as "extraordinary".

"I'd like to take a moment to thank the PM for informing the public that this platform is the only truthful one," Musk said in a post on X hours before Albanese's comments on Tuesday.

Musk posted an image that appeared to show X stood for "free speech and truth" while other social media platforms were dictated by "censorship and propaganda."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us