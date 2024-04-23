April 23, 2024
Pro-Palestinian rallies expand to multiple US campuses
In the US, police have made dozens of arrests at pro-Palestinian demonstrations at New York, Yale and Colombia universities. They're demanding the schools withdraw their money from companies supporting Israel. Columbia meanwhile has cancelled in-person classes due to rising tensions . And as Leone Lakhani reports, the protests are fast spreading to other campuses.
