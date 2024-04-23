WORLD
2 MIN READ
US House of Representatives passes another bill to possibly ban TikTok
US lawmakers passed legislation that could see popular short-video app TikTok being banned. The Chinese-owned company said it's ready for a legal fight should the ban go ahead. A ban would strain already tense relations between Washington and Beijing. China too has taken a swipe against US companies - the country's internet watchdog ordered Apple to remove Meta's Whatsapp and Threads from its app store. The world’s biggest democracy is voting over six weeks and candidates are harnessing the power of social media to reach voters but AI and deep fakes are posing risks compromising the polls. Electric carmaker Tesla is slashing prices in its major markets. Young people in China are protesting poor work conditions, like low pay, long hours and bad bosses by wearing a “gross outfit for work”. It’s a reunion that could ‘spice up your life’ the iconic nineties girl group got together to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday. And catch up with all the highlights from Coachella 2024.
nf 2204 / Others
April 23, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us