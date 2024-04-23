WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast at Iraq's PMF base caused by explosion in ammunition storage: media
The blast killed a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) security force that includes Iran-backed groups.
Blast at Iraq's PMF base caused by explosion in ammunition storage: media
A member of Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) carries his weapon in Basra / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 23, 2024

A huge blast at Iraq's Kalso military base used by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Saturday was the result of an explosion in ammunition and rocket storage, state media reported citing the investigators' report.

No warplanes or drones were spotted in the sky above Iraq's Babil province at the time of the explosion, according to the final report of the Iraqi military technical committee which investigated the explosion.

The blast killed a member of the PMF security force that includes Iran-backed groups.

Highly explosive material used in manufacturing ammunition was identified and the remnants of rockets were found 150 meters away from the explosion site, Tuesday's report said.

State media did not say explicitly whether the explosion was believed to be an accident.

RelatedExplosion hits Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters in Iraq

The blast occurred nearly a week after Iran fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel in response to a presumed Israeli airstrike that destroyed part of Iran's embassy in Damascus on April 1, killing seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers.

The PMF includes Iran-backed groups which, operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have attacked US troops in the region and targeted Israel since the eruption of the Gaza war, declaring support for the Palestinians.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us