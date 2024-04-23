April 23, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lavender: Israel’s AI system killing Palestinians
The Israeli military uses an artificial intelligence system known as ‘Lavender’ to select bombing targets in besieged Gaza. The system favours speed over accuracy and has resulted in the killing of thousands of civilians in Israeli air strikes. Research by Israeli publications ‘+972 Magazine’ and ‘Local Call’ shed light on the devastating impact of AI systems.
Lavender: Israel’s AI system killing Palestinians / Others
Explore