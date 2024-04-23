April 23, 2024
North Macedonia set to go to the polls to elect president
In the heart of the Balkans, citizens of North Macedonia are set to go to the polls to elect their president in a first round of voting that will take place on Wednesday April 24th. This election carries immense significance, serving as a critical test for political parties mired in squabbles over the country's stalled European Union membership talks. Abdulvehab Ejubi has more.
