Scores of migrants die, dozens missing as boat capsizes off Djibouti coast
Djibouti, located at the crossroads of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, becomes a transit point for many migrants seeking passage to the Arabian Gulf and beyond.
The exact cause of the boat capsizing across the tumultuous waters of the Gulf of Aden is yet to be determined. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 23, 2024

A boat carrying 77 migrants, including children, has capsized off the coast of Djibouti, killing 16 people, the International Organization for Migration reported.

In a statement Tuesday on X, the UN agency said: "Tragedy as boat capsizes off Djibouti coast with 77 migrants on board including children. At least 28 missing. 16 dead."

The agency's office in Djibouti noted that it is supporting local authorities with search and rescue efforts.

This harrowing incident marks the second such maritime disaster in just two weeks. Many migrants embark on these treacherous sea voyages in search of safety and a better life, only to encounter tragedy along the way.

The exact cause of the boat capsizing across the tumultuous waters of the Gulf of Aden is yet to be determined.

Djibouti, located at the crossroads of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, has become a transit point for many migrants seeking passage to the Arabian Gulf and beyond.

On April 14, in a statement, IOM announced that 16 children and 27 adults died off the coast of Djibouti.

