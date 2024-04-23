WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye, Iraq, UAE, Qatar Agree On a $20B Transport Project
13 years have passed since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last visited Iraq. His trip to Baghdad and Erbil in northern Iraq couldn't come at a more volatile time, with Israel and Iran stepping back from the brink of war. But Monday's visit by Erdogan also marks the signing of a key preliminary agreement between Turkiye, Iraq, the UAE and Qatar that could transform the region's connectivity.
ST THUMBNAIL IRAQ / TRT World
April 23, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us