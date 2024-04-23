Germany arrests EU Parliament aide over China spying claims

German authorities have arrested an aide to a senior far right German politician on charges of spying for China. The man was arrested in Dresden and is accused of passing on information about the workings of the EU parliament to Beijing and of spying on Chinese opposition figures living in Germany. The politician he worked for is a senior member if the far-right Alternative for Germany party in the EU’s parliament. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.