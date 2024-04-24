April 24, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
German president in Türkiye to mark 100 years of diplomatic ties
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in Türkiye for a three-day visit. He’s hoping to highlight the contributions of generations of Turks who moved to live and work in his country. But as our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, the visit could also once again expose divisions between the governments, particularly on issues like the war in Gaza.
German president in Türkiye to mark 100 years of diplomatic ties / Others
Explore